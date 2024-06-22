Modern Retail Rundown: Slowing U.S. retail sales, Thrasio’s comeback & Care/of troubles

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the staff discusses what May’s slowdown of U.S. retail sales could mean for consumer spending — and, in turn, the economy. Meanwhile, Amazon aggregator Thrasio lays out its comeback plan after filing for bankruptcy. Lastly, the team talks about updates at the subscription vitamin brand Care/of, which was acquired by Bayer in 2020.