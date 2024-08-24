Modern Retail Rundown: Shoppers react to price cuts, Peloton capitalizes on secondhand sales & Chick-fil-A reportedly gets into streaming

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

This week’s Modern Retail Rundown starts by unpacking why price cuts are drawing shoppers back to Target but not Macy’s. Next, Peloton is slowly digging itself out of the red through price cuts and new revenue-generating initiatives. The company’s latest strategy is to charge a $95 activation fee on pre-owned bikes and treadmills purchased through resale marketplaces. Finally, Chick-fil-A is reportedly counting on creating unscripted shows for its own streaming service as part of a bigger marketing push.