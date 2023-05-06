New Economic Realities   //   May 6, 2023  ■  1 min read

Modern Retail Rundown: Shopify goes back to basics, 15-minute delivery consolidation & Peloton’s revamped digital strategy

By Gabriela Barkho

On the Modern Retail Rundown, we analyze the most important news within the retail world.

This week’s episode starts with an overview of Shopify’s renewed focus on being an e-commerce solution provider, as the company sells off its logistics business. Next, we check in on the state of 15-minute delivery apps, in light of Getir’s latest European acquisition. Lastly, a discussion of why Peloton is betting on digital fitness as a long-term revenue stream.

The Modern Retail Rundown is released every Saturday morning.