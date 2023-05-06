Modern Retail Rundown: Shopify goes back to basics, 15-minute delivery consolidation & Peloton’s revamped digital strategy

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On the Modern Retail Rundown, we analyze the most important news within the retail world.

This week’s episode starts with an overview of Shopify’s renewed focus on being an e-commerce solution provider, as the company sells off its logistics business. Next, we check in on the state of 15-minute delivery apps, in light of Getir’s latest European acquisition. Lastly, a discussion of why Peloton is betting on digital fitness as a long-term revenue stream.

The Modern Retail Rundown is released every Saturday morning.