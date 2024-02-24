Modern Retail Rundown: Reddit’s IPO, Beyond Meat gets healthier & Macy’s proxy fight continues

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

This week, the team discusses Reddit’s S-1 drop, meaning the social platform — which launched in 2005 — is finally going public after years of speculation. Also, a look at Beyond Meat’s new game plan to turn around weak sales, which includes launching lower fat, higher protein products faux meat burgers and scaling back China operations. Lastly, an update on Macy’s proxy fight by activist investor Arkhouse Management.