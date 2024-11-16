Modern Retail Rundown: Red Lobster’s rebrand, Tapestry-Capri merger falls apart and Amazon expands telehealth services

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the staff discusses Red Lobster’s rebrand plan, as outlined by its new CEO, Damola Adamolekun. Then, after more than a year of litigations, Tapestry said it is no longer pursuing an $8.5 billion acquisition of Capri. Finally, Amazon’s One Medical service announced it will begin offering virtual treatment plans for ailments like hair loss and skin care, among others.

