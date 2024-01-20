Modern Retail Rundown: NRF highlights, Hello Bello’s new direction & December sales figures

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On this episode of the Modern Retail Rundown, the editorial staff breaks down the retail industry’s biggest stories.

This week things kicked off with NRF’s Big Show, covering themes like AI, inventory management and the American consumer’s mindset. Meanwhile, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd’s baby brand Hello Bello is set to be revived by its new owner, after the brand named a new CEO this week. Finally, a look at the much-needed holiday sales growth retailers saw in December, as indicated by new numbers released by the Commerce Department.