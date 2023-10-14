Modern Retail Rundown: Netflix’s retail ambitions, Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day gains traction & food companies plan for weight loss drugs

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On this week’s episode of the Modern Retail Rundown, the staff reviews the latest headlines in the retail world.

This week, Netflix is taking a stab at physical retail — announcing it will open real-life immersive experiences as tie-ins to its library of content. The second Prime Day event of the year also took place this week, with some positioning it as the official start of the holiday shopping period. Additionally, food makers and retailers are already bracing for a potential decline in sales due to weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.