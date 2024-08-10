Modern Retail Rundown: Mars explores Kellanova acquisition, ThredUp exits Europe & an Apple store gets its first union contract

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

This week’s episode of the Modern Retail Rundown kicks off with a Reuters report of Mars allegedly looking to acquire Kellanova, the parent company of Cheez-It and Pop-Tarts. Over at resale platform ThredUp, the company has made the decision to pull out of the European markets and focus on its U.S. business. Finally, employees at an Apple store in Maryland receive their first union contract two years after voting to unionize.