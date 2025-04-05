Modern Retail Rundown: ‘Liberation Day’ brings a week of tariffs chaos, plus a TikTok check-in & LesserEvil sells to Hershey

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

On this week’s episode of the Modern Retail Rundown, the staff gives an overview of what tariffs were announced on April 2, which President Donald Trump called “Liberation Day,” and how the retail industry reacted accordingly. Then, a look which companies are trying to throw their hats into the ring to acquire TikTok. And lastly, an M&A streak in the better-for-you space continues as Hershey announced it will acquire popcorn brand LesserEvil in a $750 million deal.