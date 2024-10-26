Modern Retail Rundown: Keurig Dr Pepper acquires Ghost, Tupperware sold to lenders and Peloton partners with Costco

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the staff breaks down the latest M&A play, Keurig Dr Pepper’s acquisition of the 8-year-old energy drink startup Ghost. This week, Tupperware’s assets were bought out by its lender following the company’s bankruptcy filing. And, starting November 1 through February 15, Costco members can purchase a Peloton Bike+ at a discount through the club.

