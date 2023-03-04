Modern Retail Rundown: Instacart once-again prepares for IPO, the end of Nordstrom’s Canadian dreams and anti-dollar stores sentiment grows
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify
On this episode of the Modern Retail Rundown, we continue to dissect the new economic realities the retail industry faces.
This week, we discuss the whispers surrounding Instacart’s long and winding road to an IPO and why Nordstrom Canadian ambitions failed. We also contemplate why dollar store chains are receiving so much resistance from the American public.
The Modern Retail Rundown is a weekly program where the Modern Retail staff breaks down the week’s top news.