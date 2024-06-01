Modern Retail Rundown: Hoka competes with Nike, Amazon adds Grubhub perk to Prime & private label is still growing

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the staff discusses how Hoka went mainstream in the last few years and how the company’s roadmap will cater to this newfound customer base. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime is facing pressure from memberships like Walmart+, prompting the company to constantly expand its included perks. Lastly, store brands and private labels continue to see growth as Americans trade down from higher-priced national brands.