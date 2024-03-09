Modern Retail Rundown: Harry’s reported IPO, Ashley acquires DTC mattress group & Abercrombie eyes global growth

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

This week’s Modern Retail Rundown show kicks off with a breakdown of Harry’s long road to IPO, with the company reportedly filing to go public years after previous acquisition plans fell through. Meanwhile, furniture retailer Ashley announced it’s acquiring Resident Home, a mattress group whose brands include DTC companies Nectar, DreamCloud, Awara and Siena. Abercrombie & Fitch, on the other hand, is projected to bring in $5 billion in annual revenue by growing its young customer base internationally.