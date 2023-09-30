Modern Retail Rundown: FTC vs. Amazon, Target store closures & changes at Peloton
This week on the Modern Retail Rundown, in which the editorial team talks about the biggest industry news, we dive into the FTC’s antitrust lawsuit against Amazon. Then, we discuss Target’s announcement that it plans to close nine stores due to increased theft. Last, we look into recent shakeups at Peloton and what it means about its business.
