Modern Retail Rundown: Fast casual earnings, Etsy’s loyalty program launch & Howard Schultz’s olive oil investments

On this week’s episode of the Modern Retail Rundown, the staff begins with a recap of some food establishment earnings, which include growing sales at Chipotle and Starbucks’ continued slump. This week also saw Etsy’s announcing its first-ever membership program to incentivize shoppers with perks. Finally, a new report from Semafor outlines how former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is still indirectly involved in the company through joint investments in olive oil.

