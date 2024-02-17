Modern Retail Rundown: Express’s financial woes, retailers ban shoppers for excessive returns & Walmart eyes Vizio acquisition

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On this week’s show, we take a look at Express’ financial status in light of mounting debt and potential bankruptcy reports. Next, online returns rate continue growing among retailers – as highlighted by a story in The Cut this week — and it’s leading some brands to ban shoppers with a penchant for returning products. Finally, Walmart is reportedly interested in buying Vizio — which could mean more competition with Amazon.