Modern Retail Rundown: Dollar General and Lululemon show signs of weakness, and Foot Locker scales back

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the staff discusses the issues plaguing Dollar General as it tries to lure bargain shoppers with its low-priced products. Lululemon’s stalled growth in the U.S. also shows that the company isn’t as economy-resistant as it has been over the last few years. Meanwhile, Foot Locker is scrapping international growth in favor of cost-cutting to improve profit margins.