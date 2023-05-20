Modern Retail Rundown: Big-box earnings blitz, Instacart’s ad growth & Shein’s shrinking valuation

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

Earnings season has arrived — and the Modern Retail Rundown dove into all the details. On this week’s show, in which the Modern Retail staff discuss the week’s biggest industry headlines, we looked at the results of Home Depot, Target and Walmart — and what they mean for the year ahead. Then, we talk about some new numbers revealed about Instacart’s advertising business. Lastly, we discuss Shein’s most recent funding.