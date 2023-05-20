New Economic Realities   //   May 20, 2023  ■  1 min read

Modern Retail Rundown: Big-box earnings blitz, Instacart’s ad growth & Shein’s shrinking valuation

By Cale Guthrie Weissman

Earnings season has arrived — and the Modern Retail Rundown dove into all the details. On this week’s show, in which the Modern Retail staff discuss the week’s biggest industry headlines, we looked at the results of Home Depot, Target and Walmart — and what they mean for the year ahead. Then, we talk about some new numbers revealed about Instacart’s advertising business. Lastly, we discuss Shein’s most recent funding.

