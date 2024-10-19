Modern Retail Rundown: Beyond Inc. partners with The Container Store, holiday shoppers take on debt and Urban Outfitters cuts prices

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the staff breaks down Bed Bath & Beyond’s parent company Beyond Inc.’s decision to invest $40 million in The Container Store through a new partnership. Next, the team discusses ways in which shoppers plan to spend big this holiday season, even if it means going into debt. Finally, we take a look at Urban Outfitters’s move to slash prices on more than 100 items ahead of the holidays.