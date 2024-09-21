Modern Retail Rundown: Amazon’s Buy With Prime updates, Tupperware’s bankruptcy and Red Lobster’s future

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On this week’s episode of the Modern Retail Rundown, the editorial team dives into some of the updates announced at Amazon Accelerate, the company’s annual sellers’ conference. Then, we discuss two prominent bankruptcies: Tupperware and Red Lobster. The Tupperware news was just announced this week, and Red Lobster has emerged from bankruptcy with a new owner.