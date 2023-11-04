Modern Retail Rundown: Amazon scraps Style stores, Walmart stores get a facelift & Michaels launches an Etsy competitor

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

Modern Retail Rundown

On this episode, two Amazon Style stores are closing after the company tested selling apparel physically. Meanwhile, Walmart is revamping hundreds of its stores as part of an ongoing $9 billion investment. Last, we look at the new MakerPlace by Michaels — which the company is positioning as a more seller-friendly competitor to Etsy.