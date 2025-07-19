Modern Retail Podcast: Ulta buys Space NK and Cassey Ho talks fighting dupes

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Podcast, senior reporters Melissa Daniels and Gabriela Barkho are joined by Lexy Lebsack, the West Coast correspondent for sister publication Glossy. The team kicks things off with a look at the latest news in beauty M&A, with Ulta buying out British beauty retailer Space NK. On the topic of beauty, this week’s rundown also breaks down the rise in beauty dupe lawsuits, thanks to high-profile filings by Benefit and Supergoop.