Modern Retail Podcast: Ulta buys Space NK and Cassey Ho talks fighting dupes
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify
On this week’s Modern Retail Podcast, senior reporters Melissa Daniels and Gabriela Barkho are joined by Lexy Lebsack, the West Coast correspondent for sister publication Glossy. The team kicks things off with a look at the latest news in beauty M&A, with Ulta buying out British beauty retailer Space NK. On the topic of beauty, this week’s rundown also breaks down the rise in beauty dupe lawsuits, thanks to high-profile filings by Benefit and Supergoop.
Later on, Daniels continues the conversation around intellectual property with Cassey Ho, founder and designer of athleisure line Popflex Active. She’s been vocal about her concerns with other companies making imitations of her designs, including a patented skort worn by Taylor Swift. They discuss:
- How AI is making it easier for companies to mimic and sell fashion items
- The pros and cons of expensive intellectual property services
- Why her team has an “infringement” Slack channel
- The emotional roller coaster of a viral product getting duped