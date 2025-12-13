Modern Retail Podcast: PepsiCo thins portfolio and bets on better-for-you products
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify
This week’s episode of the Modern Retail Podcast kicks off with a discussion between co-hosts Gabriela Barkho and Melissa Daniels about PepsiCo’s announcement that it will be trimming its portfolio and cutting back prices as part of a new agreement with activist investor Elliott Investment Management. They also unpack the opportunities the conglomerate faces as it plans more innovation in the better-for-space, whether that’s removing artificial colors and flavors, or including more protein, fiber and whole grains.
Then on the featured segment, Daniels is joined by Modern Retail’s Allison Smith and Julia Waldow to unpack the secondhand sales boom of 2025. Their conversation dives into the technological improvements, economic shifts and brick and mortar touch points that have helped drive more interest and sales in this growing category. They discuss how:
- Shoppers are increasingly considering used items due to cost savings.
- Companies like Poshmark and ThredUp are using AI to help populate their marketplaces.
- In-person estate sales and thrift store hauls are on the rise as people look for the “thrill of the hunt.”