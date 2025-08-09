Modern Retail Podcast: Ikea teams up with Best Buy, Claire’s Chapter 11 and how ChatGPT is upending the customer journey

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

This week on the Modern Retail Podcast, senior reporters Gabriela Barkho and Melissa Daniels chat about Ikea’s new pilot partnership with Best Buy, and why its first-ever partnership with a third-party retailer could become a meaningful new acquisition channel. And they unpack how tween mall staple Claire’s wound up filing for Chapter 11 for the second time in seven years — and why it may not be the last legacy retailer to get pushed over the edge by tariff policy.