Modern Retail Podcast: GLP-1 shakeups, the ‘Cowboy Carter’ effect and the fallout of bird flu

On this week’s episode, senior reporters Gabriela Barkho and Melissa Daniels get into the shakeup hitting telehealth platforms following the FDA’s crackdown on compounded GLP-1 medications — and what new deals between pharmaceutical companies and platforms like Hims & Hers mean for the future of weight-loss prescriptions. Plus, we unpack how Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour is driving a spike in Western fashion and fueling brand tie-ins with Queen Bey’s Cécred.