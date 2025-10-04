Modern Retail Podcast: Checkout comes to ChatGPT, Walmart to remove dyes and additives, and how Cakes is redefining brand corporate culture

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Podcast, co-hosts Gabriela Barkho and Melissa Daniels discuss the rollout of ChatGPT’s new Instant Checkout feature that will initially support single-item purchases from Etsy sellers, and the fact that brands are increasingly looking to third-party AI tools as sales channels. Then they chat about Walmart’s announcement that it’s removing more artificial dyes and additives from its private-label food products amid a growing drumbeat of customer demand for transparency and clean ingredients.

Then, on the featured segment, the hosts are joined by Taylor Capuano and Casey Sarai, who co-founded Cakes Body in 2021. Their discussion focuses on the company benefits they’ve rolled out to improve company performance and the ways emerging brands can redefine corporate culture. The company blew up on TikTok and has now surpassed $100 million in revenue. This summer, it also made its national retail debut in Ulta stores.

Behind the scenes, though, Cakes offers benefits to employees like child-care reimbursement and unlimited PTO that the founders say increase company performance in the long run. Their conversation dives into not only why Cakes offers such benefits but how it is adhering to this company culture as it scales, including: