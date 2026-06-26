Lowe’s makes it easier to order decorative geese, above-ground pools and other marketplace items in over 1,700 stores

Lowe’s is giving its store associates an easier way to help customers sift through the tens of thousands of products sold by third-party marketplace sellers, a move the home improvement retailer hopes will drive more marketplace sales while making it easier for shoppers to buy products that aren’t stocked on store shelves.

The company recently integrated its third-party marketplace into My Red Vest, the software employees use in stores to help customers place orders. The update lets associates search marketplace products alongside Lowe’s own inventory and complete purchases for customers in the store, with orders shipped directly to their homes. Lowe’s announced the feature at its second annual seller summit, held on Monday in Chicago.

The rollout reflects Lowe’s broader effort to weave its marketplace into more parts of the business. Since launching its third-party marketplace in late 2024, the retailer has steadily expanded its assortment and seller tools as it looks to better compete with Amazon.com and a growing number of retailers that now operate their own online marketplaces.

During its most recent earnings call in May, Lowe’s said online sales rose 15.5% in the first quarter, driven by improvements to its digital experience and fulfillment capabilities. Marketplace was a contributor to that growth.

“This [allows] our sellers and the rapidly growing assortment that we have in marketplace to be directly in the hands of our associates to help customers transact an item in store and have it shipped directly to their home,” said Michael McCluskey, Lowe’s vice president of marketplace.

McCluskey said Lowe’s designed the experience so customers don’t have to think about whether a product comes from Lowe’s inventory or a third-party seller.

“[Customers] almost largely wouldn’t even really know the difference between a stock or drop-ship item and a marketplace item,” McCluskey said. “We really tried to keep that experience frictionless, because what we know is customers don’t see it in terms of 1P or 3P. They’re just looking for the right solution for whatever project or problem that they have.”

McCluskey said the new integration is already “exceeding the expectations that we had of what we could do with store-driven sales,” even though it has only been available for a few weeks. The company is seeing early traction in categories that would be difficult to carry in every store because of space constraints. McCluskey pointed to above-ground pools as one example.

“That’s a category that’s hard for us to carry in the footprint of our stores,” McCluskey said. “We’ve been able to launch thousands of items in this category on Lowes.com via marketplace, and that’s been taking off, not only directly on Lowes.com, but we’re even seeing store-driven sales through My Red Vest in that category.”

The new marketplace integration also gives Lowe’s a way to offer products that fall outside its traditional assortment. One example is decorative geese, which have surged in popularity on social media, McCluskey said. Lowe’s doesn’t stock them in stores, but sells them through one of its marketplace sellers, allowing associates to order them for customers.

The feature could be especially useful for professional customers, such as contractors, who often buy products in much larger quantities than homeowners. McCluskey said Lowe’s is seeing larger marketplace orders from professional customers purchasing products such as air conditioners and building materials for projects.

The focus on Pros comes as Lowe’s continues to invest heavily in that part of its business. Earlier this month, during a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference, Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison said the company’s Pro penetration was “approaching 40%,” up from 18% in 2018.

For marketplace sellers, the integration effectively puts their products in front of customers visiting over 1,700 Lowe’s locations. McCluskey said the feature has already reached roughly 97% of stores and will be available chain-wide within weeks.

He declined to disclose how many marketplace sellers or products Lowe’s has today, but said the company has “more than doubled” its marketplace assortment over the past year and is adding “tens of thousands of new items every single week.” Lowe’s has also kept the marketplace invite-only.

“We’ve spent decades as a company building trust with customers,” McCluskey said. “We set a high bar for the types of sellers that we work with.”

Lowe’s isn’t the only retailer trying to better connect its online marketplace with its stores. Last year, Walmart began testing QR codes next to select products in one Texas store, allowing shoppers to browse additional marketplace items and place orders through its app.

Lowe’s also sees the marketplace as a way to inform future merchandising decisions. McCluskey said data from online sales can help identify products that deserve shelf space in stores. EV chargers is one category that has gained traction through the marketplace despite having a relatively small in-store presence today, for example. He also said Lowe’s is using its marketplace relationship with Stanley Black & Decker to gauge demand for products from the company’s Black & Decker brand, which Lowe’s does not currently stock in stores. Sales through the marketplace can help Lowe’s decide whether certain products should eventually earn shelf space.

“We could see this as a feeder into: ‘Hey, marketplace seller, this has done really well for us, we’d like to work with you as well on a wholesale basis, and bring some of your items directly to store,’” McCluskey said. “We’re absolutely open to evaluating those opportunities.”

The marketplace has become an increasingly important part of Lowe’s broader business, McCluskey said.

“This is not a side project at Lowe’s,” he said. “This has become increasingly core to our digital strategy.”