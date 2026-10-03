How Litter Robot is doing TikTok Shop without the deep discounts

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Three years since the debut of TikTok Shop, brands are still weighing whether it’s worth investing in the social commerce channel.

In the past year, Whisker, the maker of Litter Robot, finally took the plunge, joining TikTok Shop primarily to secure an early adoption advantage on the platform and reach younger demographics like Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

Whisker CMO Hew Loyd joined this week’s Modern Retail Podcast to discuss the pros and cons of DTC brands betting on TikTok Shop.

Despite being a high-consideration item at $699, Litter Robot found early success on TikTok Shop due to its unique, visually-appealing features. The product’s automated self-cleaning process is what the company calls a “thumb stopper” for audiences, which gets curious users to pause and see how it works. This virality and subsequent TikTok Shop sales have created a halo effect for the brand, with Whisker anticipating that its TikTok Shop presence will drive sales across other channels, like its direct-to-consumer website and Amazon.

In this episode Loyd discusses: