How 1950s brand Marimekko is modernizing via a new website and ready-to-wear denim

Finnish design house Marimekko is sticking to its core aesthetic — oversized florals, splashy stripes and bold prints — as it approaches its 75th year in business. At the same time, the brand is trying some new tactics, especially in the digital world, to “scale up,” CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko told Modern Retail.

Recently, for instance, Marimekko updated its website to a composable platform, which allows it to better onboard new markets and add more languages, Alahuhta-Kasko said. Meanwhile, at the end of 2024, Marimekko launched its first denim collection, Maridenim, to grow its ready-to-wear offerings. All the while, Marimekko is stepping up its use of artificial intelligence and relying more on experiential marketing like fashion shows and pop-ups to resonate with younger shoppers like Gen Z.

“We are a heritage brand with more than 70 years of history and a very strong, loyal fan base, which we’re very proud about,” Alahuhta-Kasko said in an interview. “At the same time, it is important for us to ensure the longevity of the brand and introduce our brand to the next generation of customers.”

Marimekko, which means “Mary’s dress” in Finnish, launched in 1951 as a textile brand. It soon expanded into home furnishings and, later, accessories, and won over an international fan base that included Jackie Kennedy and Georgia O’Keeffe. Today, the brand is sold via various channels, including online and wholesale accounts like Nordstrom. Marimekko also operates dozens of owned stores, many of which are in the Asia-Pacific region. Marimekko is planning to open 10-15 new locations this year, as well as its first-ever flagship in Paris. Its overall sales jumped 5% year over year in 2024 to total €182.6 million ($197.56 million), and its fourth-quarter net sales reached a record high.

Marimekko groups its online and brick-and-mortar businesses into one channel, which it refers to as its “omnichannel network.” But e-commerce sales are growing, Alahuhta-Kasko said. The brand is now focusing more on e-commerce to try and drive digital revenue, a growing priority. “[Digital] was one of our key success factors during the pandemic, … but even before then, we made the decision to really invest in our digital capabilities,” Alahuhta-Kasko said.

To help with this, in the second quarter of 2024, Marimekko switched over to a composable commerce model for its website in the U.S. It piloted the experience for several months before expanding it worldwide in September. The new website, Alahuhta-Kasko explained, is speedier than the old website and more optimized for mobile. “We can introduce new functionalities in a fast, cost-efficient manner,” she said. The site also uses artificial intelligence to update imagery and answer customers’ questions.

Emily Pfeiffer, principal analyst at Forrester, told Modern Retail that more brands are switching to composable commerce models because they provide “more options.” “You can add and remove pieces as you need them,” she said. “That’s a common move we’re seeing in the market, especially for long-standing brands that have already had their tech for a while and are ready for a refresh.”

In addition to the updated website, Marimekko is refreshing its merchandise for its ready-to-wear segment, “the category that grew the most” last year, Alahuhta-Kasko said. Marimekko’s ready-to-wear items include dresses, tops and shorts. Last year, Marimekko introduced a new subcategory, denim, using circular design principles around durability and recyclability. Its printed jeans can be worn on their own, as well as combined with other Marimekko offerings, like shirts and tunics.

Maridenim was “well-received” in all of Marimekko’s markets, Alahuhta-Kasko said, adding that the brand plans to introduce new denim styles in the future. Indeed, denim brands like True Religion and American Eagle are making inroads with young shoppers. Sucharita Kodali, vp and principal analyst at Forrester, told Modern Retail that “everything in fashion is cyclical, and there’s been talk about denim coming back.”

Still, Marimekko doesn’t plan to totally branch off from its three main merchandise lanes of ready-to-wear, bags and accessories, and home. “When it comes to new category development, we are selective,” Alahuhta-Kasko explained.

Marimekko is, however, open to future licensing opportunities, having already paired up with lifestyle brands like Uniqlo, Adidas and Aesop — “ones that complement our core offering, rather than compete with it,” Alahuhta-Kasko said. Marimekko is also trying to connect with customers more in real life via activations. At Milan Design Week, which kicks off April 7, Marimekko is presenting its new collaboration with visual artist Laila Gohar. Across Asia, it’s hosting a touring pop-up exhibition called “Field of Flowers” featuring 25 new floral prints from up-and-coming designers.

Marimekko, which has created some 3,500 prints over the years, joins other print-heavy brands in trying to modernize. Vera Bradley, an early-aughts accessories brand commonly known for its paisley duffel bags, underwent a renovation last year under a new CEO. It’s now focusing more on solids, mix-and-match patterns, softer fabrics and more varied sizes of bags.

Ultimately, Alahuhta-Kasko told Modern Retail that she’s excited for the next era at Marimekko — even as the brand, like others in discretionary categories, grapples with macroeconomic headwinds like tariffs. Marimekko already has a global supply chain, she stressed, which helps the brand act quickly when needed.

“I think that any competitive company in our industry has needed to learn new ways of working and mitigating different kinds of situations and disruptions,” Alahuhta-Kasko said. “We feel that we have accumulated quite a strong toolkit.”