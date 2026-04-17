Goop Kitchen expands delivery business with New York City launch

Goop Kitchen, the Los Angeles-based delivery concept by Gwyneth Paltrow, is landing on the East Coast next week.

After years of operating ghost kitchens in California, Goop Kitchen is opening locations in Flatiron, the Upper West Side and the Upper East Side this year. The restaurant concept is known for its dishes that are gluten-free, made without preservatives and refined sugars, and contain little dairy. Goop Kitchen will open its first delivery-only location in Midtown West on April 20, with additional ones opening throughout the spring and summer. By the fall, these locations will be serving the majority of Manhattan and some of Brooklyn.

Since opening in 2021, Goop Kitchen has been popularized by online wellness culture and influencers. However, CEO Donald Moore told Modern Retail that as the restaurant expands beyond California, the company wants to appeal to a wider array of diners.

“We are very much a brand and product company, but we also want to improve clean eating for everybody,” Moore said. “We want to feed more than just the most affluent people in the country.”

The expansion to New York comes after a period of growth for the food delivery business. Goop Kitchen’s revenue grew 60% year over year in 2024, as reported in 2025. “We basically doubled the size of the company last year,” Moore said. This year, that growth will continue with Goop opening the three New York locations. “We are growing at close to 100% a year.”

Goop Kitchen is known for signature dishes like its teriyaki bowl and Brentwood Chinese chicken salad. Its gluten-free pizzas have also gained popularity in recent years. Last year, the company brought on Michelin-trained chef Kim Floresca to lead Goop Kitchen’s recipe development. “Our focus is: Let’s just start with what’s great and then work really hard on [sourcing] the ingredients,” said Moore.

The culinary concept is inspired by Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s approach to clean eating, as documented in her “Clean Plate” cookbook. Moore said these ideas have increasingly gone mainstream in recent years. “Her [Paltrow’s] ethos on food-as-medicine was forward thinking a long time ago,” he said.

“All the current health trends show people changing the way they are putting things into their bodies,” Moore said. With that, he said Goop Kitchen has an opportunity to marry demand for better-for-you food with an efficient delivery model.

At a time when fast casual dining is struggling and people are cutting back on pricey bowls and salads, Moore said Goop Kitchen is trying to differentiate itself from the popular chains.

Currently, Goop Kitchen locations do about 50% of sales at lunchtime and 50% at dinner. Moore says the consistent orders throughout the day give Goop Kitchen an advantage over many fast-casual restaurants, which get most of their business at lunch. He added that building the kitchens and fulfillment operations profitably is key to Goop Kitchen’s success. “We have restaurants that are in the 700-square-foot range doing $6 million to $9 million in annual revenue,” Moore said.

The delivery model will continue to be foundational, but Goop Kitchen will tweak the concept based on what makes sense in each location.

In New York, Moore said Goop Kitchen will start experimenting with pickup more aggressively, as the option fits the densely populated market well. “People in Midtown Manhattan like to go for a walk and grab a salad at lunchtime, so you can walk in and see a nicely-designed pickup store with a few seats,” Moore said.

While New York is a big focus in 2026, Moore said Goop Kitchen is planning to get into South Florida as its next market. “We are testing a few new concepts this year, including one we call ‘in real life,’” he said, which will consist of about 80% delivery orders with a smaller sit-down component.

Launching later this month to promote Goop Kitchen’s opening is the campaign “To New York, with Love.” The campaign has an out-of-home component alongside social media, and stars Paltrow along with New York City-based figures, such as Jonquel Jones of The New York Liberty and Jovani Furlan, principal dancer for The New York City Ballet. Other notable faces of the campaign include fashion creator Coco Schiffer and fashion publicist Kelly Cutrone.

Jena Wolfek, vp of marketing at Goop Kitchen, pointed to the campaign’s strategy as a way for Goop Kitchen to debut with a strong brand identity in a highly competitive dining market. “New York is one of the most sophisticated food cities in the world, and arguably the most evolved when it comes to delivery,” Wolfe said. “As a brand built specifically for delivery and takeout, we see a natural alignment.”

The focus on OOH and digital ads are meant to “meet New Yorkers where they are: on the street and on their phones,” Wolfe said.

Rachel Hirsch, founder and managing partner of Los Angeles-based Wellness Growth Ventures, said Goop Kitchen’s expansion beyond the West Coast will be a major test for the concept. Hirsch said, at a time when wellness has infiltrated food heavily, competition for customers is fiercer than ever.

“The way they’ve played it in L.A. that has been so successful is [targeting] the wellness-focused Erewhon customers,” she said. With Goop Kitchen’s aim to broaden this customer base, she said, “It will be interesting to me [how] the strategy will be so vastly different there [in New York].”

As for the New York City launch, Moore says the judgment of the pizza will be the biggest test. “There is already a foundation of great pizza in New York,” he said. “So I want to see how we do there and how people respond to it.”