Goop plans for 20-30 new brick-and-mortar locations as it opens its 7th permanent store

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop is in brick-and-mortar expansion mode.

The brand is set to open its seventh permanent storefront on Friday in the affluent vacation town of Aspen, Colorado. The 647-square-foot storefront will primarily sell Goop’s in-house lines Goop Beauty and G. Label — the company’s high-end beauty and fashion brands, respectively, launched in 2016.

“We know our customer demographic is here, but I think how we fit in with the community is the really important part,” Matthew Blythe, Goop’s vp of retail, told Glossy.

The opening is timed to Aspen’s annual Food & Wine Classic festival, which runs Friday to Sunday and saw around 5,000 attendees last year.

The new store is located in the historic Collins Block building on Hopkins Avenue just outside of the members-only Caribou Club, which caters to the ultra-wealthy consumers Aspen is known for. The average home value in Aspen is more than $3.6 million, up 3.5% year-over-year, according to Zillow. However, luxury real estate firm Avante Garde reports that around one in three homes sells for more than $20 million in the area, and inventory is often limited.

Blythe told Glossy that vacation towns like Aspen are growing more popular for full-time living among the brand’s wealthy clientele. “Post-Covid, locations like Aspen and the Hamptons really [grew], where they used to be extremely seasonal,” he said. “A lot of people love living here, so they moved from their busy city locations to work remotely.”

The new Aspen store will have a strong focus on beauty and will stock the entire Goop Beauty range. In March, Paltrow told Fortune that Goop Beauty sales were up 34% in 2024, while G. Label grew 42% year over year.

The store is also set to include skin care from Augustinus Bader, Dr. Diamond’s Metacine and Saltyface; color cosmetics from Westman Atelier, Fara Homidi, and Sofie Pavitt Face; fragrance from Heretic; hair care from Crown Affair; and wellness offerings from LYMA and Vitruvi.

The store will also stock indie accessory and jewelry brands that complement the company’s in-house fashion offerings from G. Label, including cashmere sweaters, tailored pants and lounge dresses.

The new store comes after a successful pop-up in Aspen in 2018 from June to August.

Blythe and Paltrow worked closely with design firm ViaClover, which also designed Goop’s Marin location, which opened last year. While the store will not focus on selling home goods, Blythe told Glossy that the goal was to inspire shoppers with thoughtful decor. This includes Kährs Oak Ulf floors from Stuga Studio, hand-painted wall treatments, custom Fromental wallpaper, fabrics from Dedar, and lighting by Volker Haug, Kawabi and Studio Luddite. The space was inspired by 1930s, ’40s and ’50s alpine lodges, ski clubs and apothecaries.

The store will also sell a selection of books curated through a partnership with New York City’s iconic Strand Bookstore, and the company is planning for pop-up trunk shows every other weekend.

Blythe told Glossy that Goop leases are typically five to 10 years to ensure return on investment for the buildout.

“My goal is to expand retail to 20-30 stores in a really meaningful way; we’re not going to go too quickly,” Blythe told Glossy. “We’re looking to open two to three stores a year.”

Next up is a 2,000-square-foot location in Newport Beach’s Lido Marina Village, followed by Palm Beach, Florida and Greenwich, Connecticut. Blythe is also looking into cities in Texas.

“[We plan to] be very considerate about each and every store. … We really want to be an addition to the community that we’re opening in,” he said. “[I am] inspired to step away from being transactional and really show up to be a part of the community to create a connection with the consumer.”

This happens through rigorous recruiting of local sales staff, very competitive salary and benefits, weekly in-store events, and tried-and-true locations often tested through months-long pop-ups.

Aspen marks Goop’s seventh permanent brick-and-mortar location. The company has storefronts in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood; Marin and Montecito in Northern California; Manhattan and Sag Harbor in New York; and one location on Hawaii’s Big Island inside the Auberge Resort-owned Mauna Lani hotel.



Goop was launched by Paltrow in 2008 and is privately held. It has received investments from top VC funds like Lightspeed Venture Partners, Greycroft and Felix Capital.