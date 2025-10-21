Frozen food is having a moment as consumers seek value and convenience

The frozen aisle is heating up as grocery shoppers get creative.

These days, frozen food’s popularity is largely driven by changing consumer perception, product innovation, convenience and value. In January, the Frozen Food Institute reported that frozen food was off to a strong start with $8.3 billion in retail sales that month. According to the report, frozen meals and desserts made up the largest sales. However, meat and poultry were the largest drivers of this growth. The opportunity has spawned more competition for freezer shelf space in stores, as brands also have to compete with private-label frozen food. In the first six months of 2025, private-label frozen foods saw an uptick of 3.8% in year-over-year sales, per data by the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA).

But perhaps the biggest driver of frozen food adoption these days is inflation, as the economy is forcing Americans to stretch their grocery dollars. As such, many have turned to frozen foods as a solution. In a September 2025 survey from analytics and tracking provider SmartSense, 39% of respondents said they buy more frozen food because it lasts longer, while 63% stock up during sales or uncertainty. Gen Z, in particular, is drawn to the category, according to SmartSense, with 51% of them viewing frozen food stockpiling as an “inflation-proof hack”

Guy Yehiav, president of SmartSense by Digi, said that while frozen food was always considered a value play, these days, shoppers aren’t just looking to save.

“As inflation grows, frozen food is likely to become a bigger part of everyday shopping,” especially among millennials and Gen Z, Yehiav said. “For younger shoppers, frozen food isn’t just a backup option anymore; it’s an affordable and practical choice they expect to rely on in the future.”

Still, frozen brands have a way to go in certain areas, said Yehiav. One factor that could steer some consumers away from frozen brands is the growing concern around food safety. For example, Yehiav said, 30% of survey respondents said they’ve stopped buying a frozen food brand due to a food recall.

As retailers look to refresh their freezers, they are increasingly looking to better-for-you brands, especially ones trying to innovate nostalgic favorites like french fries or pizza rolls.

One such startup is frozen waffle brand Evergreen. Founded in 2020, Evergreen is now available in nearly 8,500 doors nationwide, including Sprouts, Whole Foods Market and Kroger. In 2024, Evergreen reached $9.3 million in sales, and it expects to more than double that this year.

Emily Groden, founder and CEO of Evergreen, said the company’s rapid growth is a testament to the frozen aisle having a renaissance.

“The freezer aisle used to be the land of frosted-over doors hiding gray, mushy vegetables and waffles that tasted like they’d been made in another decade,” Groden said. Many of these items were purchased as a “just in case” backup for when the fridge is empty, she said. “Today, the freezer aisle isn’t a compromise; it’s a destination.”

One of the biggest value propositions of frozen foods, Groden continued, is that they enable people to stock up without fear of waste. “Because shoppers know they will never burn money on frozen food that has gone bad, it enables our products to become true staples in their homes,” she said.

Groden said, with shoppers’ expectations raised, brands have to deliver on taste and quality. “First and foremost, our products have to be delicious,” she said. “And while the frozen aisle now boasts restaurant-quality food, it’s also still a place that delivers value.” In September, Evergreen began rolling out a new line at Whole Foods Market called Thick + Fluffy, in response to customer feedback asking for larger homestyle waffles.

Jesse and Ben’s, a frozen fries brand that uses avocado oil or grass-fed beef tallow, is also in the middle of a major retail expansion. The company recently raised an undisclosed amount in venture capital to fuel a nationwide expansion in Whole Foods Market.

The Whole Foods expansion, which began in August, brings Jesse and Ben’s presence to over 1,500 retail doors after launching in a handful of stores in June 2024.

Co-founder Jesse Konig said interest from retailers and investors shows the appetite for reinventing the frozen aisle is increasing.

When the company initially began speaking to investors, Konig said some were hesitant to back the frozen category due to its more complex logistics. “But, more and more, the frozen category is becoming an interesting part of the grocery store and opinions are changing,” Konig said. Currently, the company’s biggest challenge is keeping products in stock on retail shelves, which Konig hopes to remedy by solidifying its supply chain infrastructure and hiring more employees.

Younger grocery shoppers’ openness to frozen products is expected to help fuel its growth in the years to come. “Frozen food brands need to overcome bad PR,” SmartSense’s Yehiav said. “For retailers, the opportunity isn’t just in price, but it’s also in providing reliability and building long-term brand loyalty.”