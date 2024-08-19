From donuts to sparkling beverages, the proteinization of food continues

Americans can’t get enough daily protein, and food and beverage brands are rushing to cram more protein into more products.

In early 2023, web search interest for the term “high protein” reached a five-year high, and remains popular. The #highprotein hashtag currently has over 2,000 videos weekly, with over 40 million views any given week on TikTok. Now, food manufacturers are taking note.

Naturally, interest in classic high-protein foods like cottage cheese has surged. Now, startups are looking to find a way into the trend by launching new versions of food that have yet to be touched by the protein wave. That includes Vuum, a line of sparking beverages with 10 grams of protein. New startups like Drumroll Glazed Donuts and Alpha Prime Brownies cater to those looking for protein-packed desserts. As the category gets more crowded, these brands are constantly looking for ways to differentiate.

Expanding the category

Cereal startup Magic Spoon, which launched in 2019, was one of the first food startups to center high-protein, low-carb into a historically “fun food.” Some new entrants in the category have also caught they eye of venture capitalists. Better Bagel aunched in 2021 and claims to have 250% more protein than regular bagels at 26 grams. Its parent company BetterBrand was valued at $170 million after a funding round last year.

Now, even big CPGs are getting in on the trend. In 2023 Mars introduced a high-protein version of its classic candy bar, filled with 20 grams of protein.

There is no shortage of high-protein food. But, shoppers are constantly looking for alternatives based on their taste preferences. Take Vuum. “We wanted to introduce something that’s light and easy to drink,” the company’s co-founder Valentino Sinacola said, especially compared to post-workout shakes. “What we hear from buyers is they want an alternative to what’s on the market,” he said.

To perfect the pea plant-based formula, the founders spent three years formulating Vuum, Sinacola said. “Getting the flavor right was the biggest challenge,” Sinacola said. “Protein supplements are typically masked with flavors like chocolate and peanut butter.” Vuum’s flavors, meanwhile are more fruit-based: think white peach and strawberry tangerine.

The brand debuted in Erewhon in January. When pitching grocery buyers, Vuum’s director of branding, Riley Nelson, said “people are excited about the expansion of the category.” Vuum also allows retailers to sell it in the water or functional beverage sections, not just alongside protein shakes like Muscle Milk. Nelson said Vuum being a vegan, sparkling water option also ticks off other better-for-you trends.

Vuum is focusing on the New York and Los Angeles markets, targeting expansion in grocery and convenience stores. “We’re going less after the shoppy shops and more for the corner stores,” said Nelson. The brand is now available in Central Market, Pop Up Grocer, and Harmons Grocery. An Amazon store is being added later this year. Eventually, down the line Vuum wants to grow in different categories after starting with drinks.

It’s no surprise that startups are leading the way in creating new protein-filled versions of foods.

Leana Salamah, senior vp of marketing and communications at the Specialty Food Association, said that changing consumer preferences and values always show up first in specialty foods, then followed by mainstream products.

While nutritional professionals have been recommending refueling with healthy protein sources for decades, there are other recent factors igniting the wave of novelty foods.

Amid the boom of GLP-1 drug usage and an increased focus on weight loss, Salamah pointed to SFA research showing that “a high-protein diet was the top choice for consumers who fully committed to one diet in 2023.”

Within the specialty food industry, Salamah said brands and food manufacturers “have been driving protein-centric innovation for years.” She pointed to the success of Wilde’s protein chips made from chicken breasts and Smearcase’s FroCo’s frozen cottage-cheese ice cream.

Protein benefits such as satiety and boosting weight loss are well known at this point, Vuum’s Sinacola said. This makes this growing category easy to explain on the shelf. “But the need for more of it [protein] throughout the day has become more prevalent.”