Everybody wants to be a premium brand in a tough economic environment

During its second-quarter earnings call in August, Wayfair wanted to talk up the success of its luxury furniture banner, Perigold.



Perigold sales grew by more than 35% during the second quarter (Wayfair’s revenue as a whole grew by 7.5% year over year), which is “clear evidence that our core recipe is working,” Wayfair CFO Kate Gulliver said during the earnings call. “We have really nice momentum in mass, but we’re definitely doing very well in specialty and luxury.”

Wayfair isn’t alone in trying to chase after luxury customers. In my conversations with executives this summer, one consistent theme has been that everybody is trying to court a new demographic that’s in a slightly higher income bracket than their core customer. Or, they’re grappling with how to get their highest spenders to spend more. A few examples that come to mind: