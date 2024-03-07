Époque Évolution co-founder Nancy Taylor on why she says ‘responsibility’ instead of ‘sustainability’

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

Sustainability has become such a big buzzword in retail, but Époque Évolution co-founder Nancy Taylor thinks there’s a better word for the work that needs to be done.

“I was truly passionate about trying to do things in the responsible way,” she said. “So we took the word sustainable out of it and we used the word responsible.”

That word has guided the Époque Évolution business since it launched in 2018 as a direct-to-consumer fashion brand. Her company was acquired by the Montreal-based Lolë, best known for its athleisure products.

Now, Taylor is the vp of design over the entire umbrella company Lolë brands, which involves having all the various lines — Lolë, Époque as well as Lolë’s mass-market apparel line — work together.

Taylor joined this week’s Modern Retail Podcast and spoke about the transition from DTC startup to living under a bigger brand, as well as the perks of working with more resources.

“The biggest thing was blending the team together to work on all the channels. And so I think that was the biggest hurdle is that we worked in silos,” she said.

The acquisition happened about a year ago, and Taylor said it took about a year to get all the teams working together. Now, she’s focused on future projects, including growth for all brands and new products.

But another big part is cementing Taylor’s focus on responsibility — namely by getting B Corp certification. While she always wanted to get the badge earlier, there were too many hurdles.

“We always wanted to do it at Époque,” she said, “[but] we were a very lean team.” Now, the B Corp ambitions are back with the help of the Lolë parent company.

“In the meantime, we’re doing what we can,” she said.

