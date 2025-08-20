Brands sound off on when to run a Black Friday sale and how to stand out, at Modern Retail’s Holiday Strategies Town Hall

On Tuesday afternoon, Glossy and Modern Retail reporters and editors gathered with Glossy+ and Modern Retail+ subscribers to discuss what’s top of mind for people in the industry as they are preparing for the holidays, and how Q4 planning looks different this year. Some highlights from the discussion, along with the full video of the presentation, are below, exclusively for Glossy+ and Modern Retail+ subscribers.

Brands have been torn over the past few months about how much inventory to order for the holidays. Some retail executives who have recently spoken with Modern Retail and Glossy say they have placed more conservative buys in anticipation of the fact that tariffs may dampen consumer spending. Others, meanwhile, want to place bigger buys, anticipating that a lot of their competitors may have lower inventory levels this year.

There’s still a big focus on pushing newness, but more brands are opting to do so through, say, exclusive colorways of a best-selling product that they know will do well during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, rather than pushing five new products.

“Brands that I’m talking to are not looking to take any big risks right now by putting out a ton of new products or a ton of new combinations of products,” said Lexy Lebsack, Glossy’s West Coast correspondent.

Using personalization and “little treat culture” to drive excitement

Lebsack also said that she’s hearing a lot from brands about “value, value, value” — but it’s not necessarily tied to discounting. Rather, brands are looking for other, smaller touches that can help them reassure the consumer that they are offering them something a little extra. That may look like a gift with purchase. Lebsack said she’s also seeing more brands relying on “experiential” to engage the consumer — for example, offering monogramming of water bottles in stores.

Jill Manoff, editor-in-chief of Glossy and Modern Retail, said she recently spoke with Caitlin Berzok, svp of digital at Therabody, who spoke about how the company is trying to position its products in a climate where consumers are prioritizing necessities.

“If you are going out to get a massage all the time, maybe you’re going to do this at home now via a product or a gadget [for a better value]” Manoff said.

Timing, timing timing

Every year, it seems like Black Friday starts earlier and earlier — and this year will be no exception. Since 2022, Amazon has held a fall Prime Day, called Prime Big Deals Day, in October — and that seems to now be the event that really kicks off holiday shopping in earnest. This year, it looks like the event will run for two days, Modern Retail reported, not for four days as the summer Prime Day did.

There’s endless debate among brands about the right time to launch a Black Friday sale — especially this year, when tariff-weary consumers are likely to be hungry for deals.

Still, given how much added financial pressure the tariffs have caused this year, brands seem especially focused on protecting their margin — so don’t expect many Black Friday sales to kick off in October.

“I think sellers and brands are trying to figure out: ‘How exactly do I start creating excitement and shopper enthusiasm through discounts starting in October, without cannibalizing sales around those tentpole occasions like Black Friday and Cyber Monday?’” Modern Retail reporter Allison Smith said.

Check out the full “state of the industry” from the Modern Retail and Glossy teams in the link below.