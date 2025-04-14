Amazon asks sellers for feedback on tariffs as e-commerce market braces for fallout

Amazon is reaching out directly to sellers for input on how Trump’s sweeping tariffs are impacting their businesses — a move that signals the platform is gathering data as sellers rethink pricing, inventory and more.

On Monday, Vanessa Hung, the founder and CEO of Online Seller Solutions, an e-commerce agency that helps brands grow their online businesses, posted a screenshot of an email on LinkedIn that one of the agency’s clients received from Amazon. The email included detailed questions about the effects of tariffs on sourcing, pricing, logistics and more. Modern Retail also viewed the email, which was sent from a strategic account manager.

“I wanted to open a discussion about the current U.S. tariff situation and how it’s affecting our businesses on Amazon, particularly in terms of logistics,” the email said. “As of April 2025, we’re dealing with the repercussions of various tariff policies, and I believe it’s crucial for us that you share current experiences and strategies.”

Hung confirmed in an email to Modern Retail that the message was sent to one of her U.S.-based clients. “We received that email directly from Amazon because we are connected to our clients’ accounts,” she said.

An Amazon spokesperson told Modern Retail, “We don’t have anything to share at this time.”

The email, which is not labeled as a survey, includes prompts about how tariffs have changed sourcing strategies, pricing models and international shipping costs. It also asks whether sellers have diversified supply chains or noticed changes in Amazon’s own fees. It’s unclear how many sellers Amazon contacted.

In a separate email that wasn’t shared on LinkedIn but was viewed by Modern Retail, a global account manager at Amazon reached out to another seller client of Hung’s based in the U.S. promoting Amazon’s European marketplaces as a potential solution for tariff-impacted sellers.

“With recent tariffs increasing import costs for many sellers, now’s a great time to consider diversifying your sales channels,” the Amazon manager wrote. The email said Amazon’s European marketplaces have more than 180 million average monthly active users — about 80% the size of the U.S. — and a projected $900 billion e-commerce market by 2028 “with a strong demand for U.S. brands.” Lastly, the email advertised “potential launch incentives and fee credits to offset your upfront costs.”

To Hung, the outreach suggests Amazon is leaning on insights from its sellers to navigate the rapidly evolving trade landscape. “Amazon is one of the biggest companies in the world, but they don’t control the manufacturing of [its sellers],” Hung told Modern Retail in an interview. “Their whole marketplace model depends on whether these businesses will survive or learn how to navigate tariffs, so it’s in their best interest to help sellers.”

In her LinkedIn post, she said Amazon’s seller outreach suggests it may be preparing to recalibrate categories, roll out new pricing tools or adjust seller fee structures based on what it learns. “This isn’t Amazon playing defense.” Hung wrote. “It’s them collecting field data from us.”

The outreach comes at a make-or-break moment for Amazon sellers as tariff costs climb. Although Trump temporarily reduced tariffs on most countries to 10% last week, he substantially increased tariffs on goods from China to as much as 145%. Many Amazon sellers rely heavily on China for manufacturing. Wedbush Securities estimates that up to 70% of goods on Amazon come from China. As Modern Retail previously reported, the uncertainty is adding to the pressure sellers already face from rising fees on Amazon and thinning margins​.

“Prices will go up. Margins will get thinner. Customers might shop less. Sellers will feel it first,” Hung wrote in her LinkedIn post.

While it’s unclear whether Amazon plans to publicly share what it learns from sellers, Hung said recipients shouldn’t ignore the outreach. “It might be good for them to hear your story,” she wrote. “This is not a seller vs Amazon moment.”

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told CNBC last week that third-party sellers, who account for about 60% of all products sold on Amazon’s marketplace, will likely “pass the cost on” to consumers. Bloomberg also reported last week that Amazon canceled orders for multiple products made in China and other Asian countries, likely an attempt to reduce its exposure to tariffs.