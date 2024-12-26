AI, customer acquisition and the DTC bust: The Modern Retail Podcast year in review

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Podcast, we’re looking back at some of the best episodes from the last year. Host Cale Guthrie Weissman walks us through some of the most interesting conversations he’s had with the most exciting retail executives. They include executives from Walmart, Tecovas, Celsius, Violife and more.

Walmart’s chief product officer, Jon Alferness, for example, spoke about the retailer’s approach to AI. Similarly, buzzy startups also explained their growth playbooks. Olga Osminkina-Jones, chief brand officer of the plant-based cheese brand Violife, spoke about how the company approaches marketing like other big names in the space like Oatly.

Below are the full episodes we feature in this episode:

Tecovas CEO David Lafitte

Celsius CEO John Fieldly

Violife Chief Brand Officer Olga Osminkina-Jones

Walmart Chief Product Officer Jon Alferness

Babylist Chief Growth Officer Lee Anne Grant

Bombas co-founders David Heath and Randy Goldberg