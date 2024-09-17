Why companies like Linktree are increasing their get-out-the-vote efforts

Expect to see social media flooded with calls to action for National Voter Registration Day today as influencers, platforms and brands increasingly look to play a role in get-out-the-vote efforts.

Linktree, the popular service for brands and influencers to maximize their link in bio with a personalized page, is coordinating its largest-ever advocacy effort for the annual tradition on September 17. It’s already lined up celebrities, athletes and influencers to turn over their links in bio to promote online registration tools and other resources like voter deadlines and civic engagement for their companies. Participants include big names like Olivia Rodrigo and Steph Curry, as well as influencers Hannah Chody, musician Maggie Rogers and author Hank Green. Any Linktree user can add the link to register or change their banner.

“So many of our creators are talking about the election and how to use their influence to motivate their audience to vote and participate this year,” said Lara Cohen, Linktree’s svp of marketing, partnerships and business development. “We really wanted to enable something turnkey for creators, to make it possible for them to leverage their audience for democracy.”

As the next presidential election draws closer, many brands are finding it pays off to tap into the surrounding discourse. While some may weigh in on specific issues that correlate with their brand – like reproductive health or environmental justice – others go for the non-partisan yet essential voter registration drives. Beyond National Voter Registration Day, some companies like Ben and Jerry’s and Elle Olivia launch products with proceeds going toward get-out-the-vote efforts. Even high-end fashion designers joined in with a Fashion for Our Future registration and awareness event at New York Fashion Week, organized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Vogue.

National Voter Registration Day, which began in 2012 as a coordinated effort among voter advocacy groups like HeadCounty and League of Women Voters, led to 1.5 million registrations in 2020 alone. Brands like 1-800 Flowers, PepsiCo, Levi’s, Patagonia and Target are all Premier Partners for this year’s National Voter Registration Day, meaning they’ll use their platforms to put out voter registration opportunities. Other partners include tech heavyweights like Google, Meta and Microsoft.

Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey said in a news release the Linktree partnership is particularly critical for mobilizing young voters. Some data suggests younger voters are expecting to find such information from brands: A Morning Consult survey this summer found that while about 28% of all U.S. adults say corporations should use their influence to impact political issues, that number is 37% among Gen Z and millennials.

In addition to having users add a voter registration link or add a banner to their profile, paid Linktree users can redirect their bio link directly to vote.linktr.ee. Linktree will also run a campaign on social media and New York City billboards featuring YouTuber Connor Franta, influencer Lexi Hidalgo and music group Odesza. Cohen told Modern Retail this is the largest effort that the company has taken on a social initiative as far as the number of creators they have involved since it started in 2016. But any of its 50 million users will also be able to participate.

“The end goal for us is the total number of folks we can drive to check their voter registration,” Cohen said. “The element of virality will determine just how big this is.”

Beyond National Voter Registration Day efforts, some brands have been working on ongoing get out the vote efforts. Last month, Ben & Jerry’s put out its limited edition flavor “Churn out the Vote,” with a portion of proceeds going to Black Voters Matters. Its website includes ways to check registration, polling places and early voting options.

Many smaller, mission-driven brands are also weighing in. Marty McDonald, founder of lifestyle brand Elle Olivia, created the “Her Future” collection this year to help raise awareness around the importance of voting when it comes to representation. The clothing line, sold in Target, aims to increase visibility for girls and women of color with characters and inspiring messages — the “Her Future” collection says things like “My Future Matters.”

“It’s a statement piece, and it goes beyond style, always pushing us to spark real action in our community today,” she said.

One-quarter of all proceeds from the “Her Future” sales will be donated to When We All Vote, the turnout initiative founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama. The company will also be pushing the line out on social media with an animated version of its character encouraging people to vote.

“Our collection focuses on empowering young girls and it’s really close to my heart,” McDonald said. “It’s more than just fashion; it’s a way for families to advocate for a future where all voices can be heard.”

