Video: How AI is redefining brands’ approach to creativity and customer connection

Modern Retail, Glossy and Digiday’s AI Marketing Strategies event, held on Wednesday, convened marketing leaders, who discussed how they’re using AI in meaningful ways. Speakers explored how large­‐language models, predictive analytics and automation are enabling them to do more with less, whether that’s accelerating creative production, enabling deeper personalization or surfacing previously hidden customer insights.

The speakers answered: how marketers can build “agentic” ecosystems where AI acts proactively, how to balance efficiency with brand stewardship, and where the risks of AI still outweigh the rewards.