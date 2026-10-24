The rise of ‘Adultoween’ and how adults are driving Halloween spending

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Halloween is no longer just for children trick-or-treating. The holiday has transformed into a multi-billion-dollar season increasingly fueled by adult consumers.

On the latest episode of the Modern Retail Podcast, senior reporter Gabi Barkho explores the “Adultoween” phenomenon alongside Katherine Cullen, senior retail analyst at EY, and Danielle Sporkin, senior vp of media and marketing at Ferrero North America.

From lawn animatronics to spooky cocktails, adults are spending more time and money celebrating Halloween than ever before. In this episode, we’ll explore what’s driving this trend, how brands and retailers are adapting and what it means for the broader retail landscape. And this growth is being reflected in the sales figures. According to NRF data, consumer spending on Halloween is expected to reach $13.5 billion this year, up from $8 billion in 2012.

This episode gets into: