Stephanie Latham, Roblox | Modern Retail Vanguard 2024

Roblox has mostly been known as a gaming platform for kids since it was founded in 2003. But in recent months, the California-based company has ramped up efforts to establish itself as a leading e-commerce destination for brands.

Stephanie Latham, vp of global brand partnerships and advertising at Roblox, works behind the scenes to court brand partners to Roblox’s virtual platform. To date, there are more than 400 brand activations on Roblox. With Latham at the helm, Roblox deepened its partnership with Walmart, enabling them to test selling physical goods directly to users inside Roblox. Soon after, E.l.f. Beauty also tested selling real-world products on Roblox. Next, Roblox announced that Shopify brands will be able to sell physical items to users within the platform in early 2025. Latham has only been at the company since last October, but in the short time she’s been at Roblox, she has helped scale Roblox into a virtual shopping mall.