Starbucks ends its Coffee Loop rewards pilot after six months

Starbucks is shutting down its rewards pilot, “Coffee Loop,” on April 30.

Starbucks launched the program in October as a way for select loyalty members to earn free drinks. Under “Coffee Loop,” customers could get one free hot-brewed coffee or one free iced coffee, for every nine they bought. The program existed as a separate website and did not live within the Starbucks iOS app.

On April 23, members of “Coffee Loop” received an email that the program would be live for one more week. “Thank you for making Coffee Loop a part of your routine!” the email reads. “On April 30, the program will end and your Loop will be closed. Until then, you can continue filling dots on your Loop and redeem the brewed coffees you earn.”

Modern Retail reached out to Starbucks for comment and did not hear back by press time. The company is set to report its second-quarter fiscal earnings on Tuesday.

Starbucks previously classified the program as a “test” that “could end at any time.” And there were a handful of limitations. Nitro Cold Brews, Cold Brews and refills did not count toward the “buy nine, get one free” rule. Neither did “reward, promotional and partner markout drinks.” Multiple purchases in the same transaction did count, and customers could still customize their hot and iced coffees while earning points. Starbucks has not publicly said how many members were a part of the pilot.

The end of “Coffee Loop” is the latest loyalty change at Starbucks, which has been working to increase revenue and overcome past sales slumps. Rewards members have historically been responsible for a large chunk of Starbucks’s operating revenue — about 57% in Q3 of 2023. In March, Starbucks overhauled its Rewards program to create three tiers (Green, Gold and Reserve) and introduced a new redeemable perk of up to $2 off any item. It also added “Free Mod Mondays” around drink personalization.

In January, Starbucks revealed that it had achieved “a record” 35.5 million 90-day active Rewards members during the quarter. Rewards transactions also grew year-over-year for the first time in eight quarters, CEO Brian Niccol said on an earnings call. “In fact, this was the first quarter we grew both Rewards and non-Rewards transactions since Q2 of fiscal 2022,” Niccol added. Starbucks reported that global comparable store sales increased 4% in Q1 of fiscal 2026.

Outside of its Rewards program, Starbucks is in the midst of a larger turnaround called “Back to Starbucks.” Niccol, who joined the company in late 2024, is overseeing the effort. In July 2025, Starbucks rolled out a new Green Apron Service model, calling it “the biggest investment in operating standards and customer experience.” The model aims to improve service speed and customer service. Starbucks also hopes to restore its traditional “third place” experience by adding more than 25,000 café seats across the U.S. by the end of fiscal 2026.

Starbucks is looking to play a bigger role in pop-culture moments, as well, via initiatives like Taylor Swift listening parties and a partnership with MrBeast. The coffee chain recently started carrying buzzy brands like Khloud popcorn, and it has collaborated with Farm Rio, Roller Rabbit and Hello Kitty on limited-time cups. In December, Starbucks hired a first-of-its-kind role heading up fashion and beauty collaborations.