Modern Retail+ Research roundup: Retailers’ e-commerce, retail media and social media strategies were 2024’s biggest trends

We’re wrapping up another eventful year, one in which major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon updated their e-commerce strategies. Meanwhile, marketers took advantage of the growing retail media opportunities in 2024, while remaining most invested in social media marketing. Looking ahead to 2025, media agencies are advising their clients to continue investing in retail media to raise consumer awareness of their brands.

Modern Retail+ Research tracked it all throughout the year, with quarterly surveys of retailer, brand and agency professionals, plus additional industry data we collected and analyzed. Below, we round up the biggest trends of the year, based on the data that resonated the most with our readers.



Interested in sharing your perspectives on the future of retail, technology and marketing? Apply to join the Modern Retail research panel and gain access to raw survey data.