How Amazon Fall Prime Day went for sellers

Once again, Amazon’s fall Prime Big Deals Days event kicked off the holiday shopping season early.

The fall sale, held from October 6 to 7, helped drive major online sales growth across categories like electronics, apparel, beauty and even household essentials. As price-conscious consumers continue to seek out discounts and bundled deals, Amazon sellers and rival retailers have adapted their promotional strategies to capture early holiday demand.

According to Adobe Analytics tracking, U.S. retailers drove $9.86 billion in online sales from October 6 to 7, representing 8.5% growth year over year. That’s up from 7.3% growth between 2024 and 2025. Adobe’s report pointed to this pattern as having “changed the shape of the holiday shopping season, pushing U.S. retailers to manage promotions and inventory effectively to capture an additional pre-season spike in shopping interest.”

At the category level, online sales across U.S. retailers were driven by electronics, up 85% compared to average daily sales in September 2026. Meanwhile, toys jumped 158%, video games rose 90%, and personal care rose 73%.

When it comes to specific products, Adobe data shows shoppers used deals to stock up on essentials, with sales of household cleaning and paper products up 55% year over year, personal hygiene products up 45% and pet food up 45%.

Notably, apparel basics were up 25% year over year, according to Adobe. That momentum appears to build on the summer’s Prime Day event, when apparel overtook home and gardens as one of the top categories in the U.S. and globally, according to Numerator.

Indeed, fashion sellers on Amazon are seeing pleasantly positive results despite overall weakness across the category this year.

Minsun Yoo, founder of hat maker Ponyflo, said that Amazon Prime Big Deal Days was “a strong event” for the brand. “Sales came in 40% above our goal, exceeding the sales from last year’s event,” Yoo said, with this healthy momentum boding well for the start of the holiday shopping season. The brand offered 20% off its signature caps.

“Overall, this year’s event is showing a meaningfully stronger sales lift than last year, despite a more cautious promotional environment across the category,” Yoo said.

Enticing price-conscious shoppers

Evan Feldstein, general manager of Foreo North America, said this year’s event brought price-sensitive customers to the beauty tech brand.

Feldstein did not share exact revenue figures, but said sales are up 16% year over year from last year’s Big Deals Days event. When it comes to consumer behavior during Amazon Big Deals Days, Feldstein said it was “unusually price sensitive this year,” compared to prior years.

“Our Luna fourth generation was our biggest seller this year by revenue and volume,” Feldstein. This was somewhat unexpected as the facial cleansing device is the brand’s entry-level product, retailing for $99 and offered at 40% off during the fall Prime Day sale. Foreo’s other devices, like the popular Bear series, typically range from $199-$399. The brand offered various discounts depending on the SKU during fall Prime Day.

Driving discovery through bundles

Value was another big draw for customers during this year’s fall Prime Day.

K-Beauty brand Gemi, known for its Hand Sanitizer + Serum hero product, had a strong opening on fall Prime Day, generating more than three times its typical daily Amazon sales.

Gemi co-founder Erin Choi said shoppers came ready to stock up, with average order value up nearly 50% from past Prime Day sales.

Sales were fueled by strong demand for Gemi’s sets, like curated fragrance trios and the brand’s five-scent Classic collection. The company offered 20% off on these sets of three- and five-scent bundles. Sets and trios accounted for nearly 70% of Gemi’s opening-day sales, which Choi said showed customers took advantage of the deals to discover a broader sampling of Gemi’s fragrance collection, rather than purchasing individual scents.

Gemi co-founder Hau Yeung said the company’s strategy of creating multiple curated trios across its six signature fragrances has paid off. Yeung said the results validate Gemi’s overall strategy of offering customers a “fragrance wardrobe” of elevated hand care rather than just a functional sanitizer.

“The performance of these curated sets also signals promising demand for discovery and gifting formats heading into the holiday season,” Choi said.