Election anxiety around reproductive health fuels sales for emergency contraceptive brands

Reproductive justice is on the ballot this Election Day, and businesses that sell emergency contraception are working to expand access to their products in anticipation of any outcome.

Women’s health and reproductive rights are the top issue for women ages 18-29 in this presidential election, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Similarly, Gallup found last month it’s the third most important issue for Democrats. There are 10 states with ballot measures around abortion access.

In response, companies have expanded access to their products. Julie, an emergency contraceptive brand founded in October 2022, has now expanded to 18,000 retail locations across the country, most recently inking deals with CVS and Walgreens. At Winx Health, which sells an emergency contraceptive called Restart, the discourse correlated to an increase in product sales. It saw a 537% increase in Restart sales over a five-week period between August and September when the 10 ballot measures on abortion rights were finalized. Similarly, Florida sales went up by 124% in the two years following the June 2022 Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

“These restrictions shift how women are thinking about these products,” said Winx co-founder Cynthia Plotch. “They’re thinking about things preemptively, thinking about being prepared, and ultimately thinking about taking control over their health.”

Winx and Julie are part of a cohort of health and wellness companies founded after the Dobbs decision that sees an opportunity to make it easier to access women’s health care products. Sales of so-called “morning after pills,” in particular, have been dominated by Plan B, approved by the FDA in 1999 for prescription use. In 2006, it became an over-the-counter product for people ages 18 and older. In 2014, the FDA removed the age restriction, meaning the product can be sold on shelves alongside other products.

But the Dobbs decision put a focus on how this medication could be used to prevent pregnancy. In states that enacted near-total abortion bans, Plan B usage went down by 60%, according to a JAMA Network Open article cited by Bloomberg, due to clinics closing up or people thinking the medication was also banned. But companies like Winx, Julie and Cadence have joined the conversation by making the medication easily accessible and less taboo.

Winx, which also makes birth control, fertility kits and other health products, sells Restart on GoPuff and DoorDash. “This is our number-one selling product on GoPuff and DoorDash,” Plotch said. “We see that it both protects women’s privacy and also gives them that immediacy that they need.”

Looking ahead, Plotch said Winx’s business strategy may shift with the election results. A Trump presidency may mean directing its messaging toward preserving access and continuing to hammer home that the morning-after pill is a legal medication. A Harris presidency, though, might create avenues to expand access. That could include making over-the-counter birth control and emergency contraception completely free, akin to a policy outlined by the Biden-Harris administration earlier this fall.

Amanda EJ Howard, co-founder of emergency contraceptive brand Julie, said the company launched in October 2022, knowing that reproductive justice would be hot button issue in certain regions of the country.

Julie first landed in 4,500 Walmart stores, a critical launch partner because of how many people shop at Walmart, particularly in rural areas. “It meant Julie could be accessible to people who might not have another easy way to get emergency contraception,” Howard said. Since then, it’s been added to Target, CVS and about 4,500 Walgreens as of this fall.

“Our goal is to work with our retail partners and distributors to ensure that, even if regulations shift, people can still find Julie nearby,” she said. “We’re paying close attention to the election and planning for all possible scenarios because our customers rely on us to be there, no matter the challenges.”

But growing sales of emergency contraception means ensuring women understand what it’s for and how it’s used. Plotch of Winx said the company’s research shows half of women think emergency contraception is illegal, and three-quarters think it’s the same as the abortion pill.

Howard said Julie has been able to navigate difficult conversations and misinformation around emergency contraception in part because of its straightforward marketing approach. Some of its brand messaging focuses on explaining how emergency contraception isn’t the abortion pill; it’s a medication that delays ovulation to prevent pregnancy. It also aims to be accessible, with outreach on college campuses and giveaways at Olivia Rodrigo concerts or New York Fashion Week.

Overall, its style aims to be frank and funny. One TikTok with over 3.6 million views shows a “meal prep” of sour gummies, Diet Coke and Julie. Another commercial shows “two dudes” arguing over why they deserve to purchase the last Julie on the shelf because neither feels ready to be a father. “I don’t know where to buy stamps,” one says. “I have a crypto tattoo on my upper thigh,” says the other.

Howard said the brand aims to channel a “big sister, young aunt” vibe that can help educate and destigmatize the issue of emergency contraception. This, she said, is one way to help make the product less embarrassing to buy and, in turn, help people prevent an unwanted pregnancy.

“We’re just taking a different approach, certainly more consumer-focused and way less traditional healthcare-focused,” she said. “If we can make them laugh, maybe we can make them learn.”