Beverage brands update Dry January marketing based on changing consumer habits

This January, beverage brands including NA players are steering clear of villainizing alcohol.

Today, people generally seek balance when pursuing their personalized wellness goals in a new year. That shift has made way for trends like “Damp January,” which encourages creating more mindful drinking habits. With this evolution, brands in the nonalcoholic beverage space are fine-tuning their marketing campaigns to reflect year-round interest in alcohol moderation. By using cheerleading-like marketing language over a shameful tone, brands hope customers will feel more receptive to incorporating their beverages. And with more products entering the market — which now also includes functional drinks and cannabis tonics — these companies are stepping up their marketing spending to broaden their target audience.

Avoiding an ‘all-or-nothing’ message

Andrew Katz, chief marketing officer at Athletic Brewing, told Modern Retail that Dry January is traditionally viewed as a hard reset to achieve wellness goals after indulging during the holidays. “But we want people to play it however they want, and we want to be a great option for them, which is why we’re calling it ‘Athletic January,’” Katz said.

Katz noted that the second weekend of January is typically considered “Quitters’ Day,” among Dry January participants. A 2025 survey by virtual care platform Oar Health shows Dry January participation is at an all-time high. But while millions pledge not to drink during the month, the study shows one in three do not successfully complete the challenge. So, Athletic Brewing is ramping up its campaign this week to encourage people to stick with their goals longer.

Athletic Brewing is still aiming to reach customers in channels that traditionally see less foot traffic as people cut back on drinking, such as bars and restaurants. “Our goal is to encourage people to get out there, and let them know you can still be social and hit your goals for January,” Katz said. That can mean giving up alcohol for the whole month or just on weekdays. Additionally, Athletic Brewing partnered with OpenTable to help customers find hospitality businesses where its beer is being served. The NA beer company is also running a parallel promotion where customers can get $5 off at retail when they submit a dining receipt.

For the last few years, functional beverage brands that aren’t necessary alternatives to beer, wine and spirits have leaned into Dry January and Sober October.

Benjamin Witte, founder and co-CEO of Recess, said the company’s new campaign reflects its overall strategy to promote moderation over alcohol avoidance. Witte said Recess’s consumer base consumes its drinks on two main occasions: weeknight evenings, in lieu of a glass of wine, and while socializing, as a mocktail option between alcoholic drinks.

“We are trying to position [Recess products] more for the moderation market versus just sober or sober-curious people,” Witte said, noting that sales data in the space shows most people who drink NA beverages lean toward moderation.

With that, Witte said Recess — which bills itself as a mood-boosting mocktail brand — is trying to stay away from strictly promoting its products as nonalcoholic alternatives. Witte said Recess’s messaging this month “champions balance and moderation,” rather than a rigid all-or-nothing approach.

Part of the campaign’s focus is to reach people participating in Dry January during a pivotal time of the month. Over the weekend, the company took out a full-page ad in the New York Times Sunday edition to coincide with “Quitter’s Day” on January 11. The ad’s tagline, “Perfection is a terrible New Year’s Resolution,” sums up Recess’s message. The new campaign also includes a series of out-of-home ads in New York, in-person activations and an influencer campaign.

Moving beyond a Dry January positioning

The evolution of Dry January marketing in the last few years reflects brands’ need to widen the target audience to anyone interested in health and wellness. And as competition becomes more fierce, brands in the NA and functional beverage categories are feeling the pressure.

This year, Athletic Brewing is planning to spend about 50% more on marketing, starting with the Athletic January campaign. Katz confirmed that the decision to increase spending is largely due to increased competition in the non-alcoholic category over the past year. That includes new entrants from celebrity brands and startup brands, as well as the major brands like Michelob Ultra Zero.

Italian nonalcoholic wine brand Prima Pavé is also focusing on promoting moderation this month.

“This year we’re focusing on Prima Pavé being part of a robust beverage rotation all year long,” said Prima Pavé founder Dejou Marano. That means encouraging customers to incorporate the brand’s wide range of wines into their social lives.

“We are speaking to our community about intention, life balance, resets and restarts throughout the year,” Marano said.

Marano said the company has also upped its marketing efforts and budget as new players have popped up. “With many more entrants into the category, brands must be visible in much more dynamic ways,” Marano said. This means going beyond product promotions in digital marketing channels. This year, the company is rolling out a number of activations. For example, it’s sponsoring wellness retreats and working closely with life coaches, chefs and beverage directors to create non-alcoholic menus and offerings.

Witte said one way Recess is ensuring a competitive advantage is by offering a diverse set of products, from craft mocktails to “mood drinks.” This long-term positioning fits a broader market as drinking less frequently becomes more mainstream, he said.

“As moderation has gotten more popular, I think the role of Dry January isn’t as necessary — especially when people are moderating their alcohol [intake] throughout the year,” Witte said.