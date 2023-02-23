Why retailers and platforms are rushing to incorporate AI and ChatGPT into online shopping

Retailers are thinking about how to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool and other artificial intelligence-related apps into their e-commerce strategies after tech giant Microsoft popularized the tool by integrating it into its Bing search engine.

Launched in November, ChatGPT is an AI-driven tool for dialog. Its conversational format has exploded in popularity, with many use cases showing ChatGPT tools answering follow-up questions, rejecting inappropriate requests and taking prior context into consideration. While OpenAI continues to offer free access to ChatGPT, the company has also introduced a $20 monthly subscription plan with benefits like faster response times, and priority access to new features and improvements.

Now, large e-commerce players are trying to figure out if these tools can help grow their businesses.

For the most part, most of the e-commerce companies that are looking to embrace ChatGPT or develop similar tools themselves are larger, tech-driven corporations like Amazon and Shopify. Some startups are also leveraging the interest in ChatGPT in their marketing campaigns. Knife brand Misen, for example, mentioned the AI tool in a recent email campaign.

But major platforms are already making big announcements. Recently, China’s fashion retailer JD.com said it will launch a tool similar to ChatGPT. Last week, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said his company has been working on a ChatGPT-style tool for a long time. And earlier this month, Shopify unveiled AI tools to help vendors and merchants write product descriptions.

According to retail experts and analysts, ChatGPT’s newfound popularity gives a sense of how AI will enhance the shopping experience for people by learning more about shoppers and what they wish to do. Though it is still early days, AI-powered tools like ChatGPT could be used to provide personalized shopping recommendations, answer questions about products and even help with the purchasing process. But it’s still very much in its infancy.

At the same time, AI isn’t a new tool. Brands and retailers have already been making significant investments into AI-driven personalized product recommendations for a few years. Platforms like Instacart have been using AI to better understand its customers and predict their needs using relevant recommendations. “Our AI allows us to create more compelling and personalized experiences by adjusting item prices, creating incentives based on customers’ anticipated behaviors, and offering personalized opportunities when it comes to search and recommendations,” the company said in an emailed statement.