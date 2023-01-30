See the slides: The retailers’ guide to technologies including AR, VR, AI and blockchain

Along with e-commerce, the pandemic propelled the use of artificial intelligence, virtual reality and augmented reality. Modern Retail explored how retailers are leveraging these technologies to understand emerging trends and provide brands with the intelligence needed to shape marketing and merchandising strategies to compete in the year ahead.

Through a proprietary study incorporating a survey, focus group and analysis of leading brands, retailers and agencies, we uncovered how retailers are currently using AI, AR, VR and blockchain to their advantage and how they plan to incorporate the technologies in the future.