See the slides: The retailers’ guide to technologies including AR, VR, AI and blockchain
Along with e-commerce, the pandemic propelled the use of artificial intelligence, virtual reality and augmented reality. Modern Retail explored how retailers are leveraging these technologies to understand emerging trends and provide brands with the intelligence needed to shape marketing and merchandising strategies to compete in the year ahead.
Through a proprietary study incorporating a survey, focus group and analysis of leading brands, retailers and agencies, we uncovered how retailers are currently using AI, AR, VR and blockchain to their advantage and how they plan to incorporate the technologies in the future.
In the slides below, Modern Retail presents an analysis of the survey results, including which technologies are best bets for investments, how marketers are currently using the technologies and how they have evolved over the last five years.