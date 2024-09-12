Introducing Modern Retail’s Marketplace Briefing
This is the latest installment of the Marketplace Briefing, a weekly Modern Retail+ column about the ever-changing e-commerce marketplace landscape. More from the series →
Ever since Modern Retail first launched in 2019, we’ve kept tabs on all the changes in the e-commerce industry. And for years, we’ve offered our subscribers a weekly deep dive into the Amazon ecosystem with our Amazon Briefing.
It was through this weekly column that we broke some of the biggest e-commerce stories, including changes in the aggregator space, major issues facing first and third-party sellers as well as deep dives into the overall Amazon ecosystem.
But the e-commerce space has changed a great deal over the last five years, and so too has our coverage. That’s why I’m thrilled to announce our new Marketplace Briefing.
Like the Amazon Briefing, this will go out every Thursday morning to Modern Retail+ subscribers. And the stories will continue to follow our editorial ethos of writing honestly about what challenges major brands are facing. Expect the same level of editorial excellence but with a slightly broader scope.
But as players like Walmart and new entrants like Temu and Shein continue to grow their presence, Amazon is no longer the only marketplace leading the e-commerce narrative.
We’re excited for you to read all the stories we have in store for our new Marketplace Briefing. You can subscribe to the briefing by becoming a Modern Retail+ member. And you can read our first story here.